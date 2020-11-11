Hexcel (HXL +9.4% ) pops to its highest in three months following a report from Street Insider that Belgian chemical company Solvay (OTCQX:SOLVY) is in talks to acquire the company.

The parties are in discussions which may lead to a deal, according to the report.

Update: Solvay denies any interest in Hexcel, saying it has not made an approach for the company.

Hexcel shares recently were hammered following a much wider than expected Q3 adjusted loss while revenues were chopped in half from a year earlier.