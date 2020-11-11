Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF -6.9% ) plunged in trade after reporting a Q3 net loss of $19.8M vs. $1.86M net income in year ago quarter; adj. EBITDA stood at -$5.65M vs. -$2.5M earlier.

Net revenue was relatively flat at $4.97M vs. $4.96M in year ago quarter.

"With respect to the most recent quarter, the successful sale of our entire 2019 outdoor crop was completed earlier in the year, which led to a significant sequential decline in cannabis revenue, due to lack of available product. This was coupled with a number of significant product launches that only began generating revenue following the end of the reporting period," CEO Geoffrey Benic commented.

The company has contracted sales, that will, upon completion of shipments, generate net revenue of $16M; majority of the domestic wholesale shipments will be completed in Q4, with the remainder shipping to customers early in 1Q21.

In Q3, the company reported 32% sequential increase in active, registered patients.

Currently, the company is in the process of fulfilling it's largest international order via medical cannabis shipments to Australian strategic partner CannaPacific; purchase orders are expected to ship in Q4 or 1Q21.

Mr. Benic further added that the company expects to report the strongest Q4 led by significant sequential growth in medical, adult-use, wholesale and international cannabis sales; introduction of vape cartridges, sublingual strips, and with many more launches to come, the commercialization of our business at scale is truly in full swing.

In Q4, the company will report its first cannabis sales within Germany; sales of the company's strips, Kin Slips, will commence to medical patients in November 2020.

