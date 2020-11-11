Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF -8.5% ) reports Q3 total revenue of C$5.71M, an increase of 119% over last year.

Canadian cannabis revenue of C$3.84M, an increase of 41% Q/Q.

Loss from operations reduced by 68% to C$6.34M.

Company records non-cash impairment charge of C$67.84M.

Company secured additional financing by closing a transaction with gross proceeds of C$12.78M for new equity.

General and administrative expenses of C$5M for the quarter decreased in comparison to expenses of C$13.34M during prior-year period.

"During the third quarter, despite certain production challenges that have now been addressed, we continued to deliver growth following the launch of our mainstream brand, Highly Dutch, in Quebec as well as teas and RIPPLE dissolvable powders. Our focus will continue to be on improving the execution of our existing production while developing innovative and distinctive products to introduce into more stores across the country. We saw encouraging numbers in October as we sold more flower, additional RIPPLE and tea variants, and launched hash in Quebec. We are looking to build on this growth while focusing on financial discipline throughout the Company." commented Sean Bovingdon, Interim CEO.

