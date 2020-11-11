Analysts and investors aren't worried about CyberArk's (NASDAQ:CYBR) top-line miss in yesterday's Q3 results.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, $135 price target) calls the miss "near-term noise" and attributes the downside revenue and billings to the "faster than expected mix shift from upfront perpetual license to recurring/subscription revenue."

Needham (Hold) thinks the recurring revenue shift is "the right decision" that will create temporary revenue and margin headwinds. The firm likes "what CYBR is doing but believe it will take time for the benefits to flow through."

William Blair (Outperform): "We view the near- term growth trade off for a much improved business model as favorable longer term, but concede that the transitions can be messy and challenging."

CYBR shares are up 6.7% to $102.06.

