Bank stocks are easing off today after a surge Monday and modest gains Tuesday, but there’s still big opportunity, according to analysts at Wells Fargo.

The SPDR S&P Bank Index (KBE, -2.9% ) is down, but rocketed 15% to start the week.

Banks have underperformed by more than 50% since 2014, but many portfolio managers are “convinced Banks will never be able to outperform for more than a trade because the Fed will continue to crush NIMs as they hold Fed Funds at zero for years,” analysts led by Christopher Harvey write. “Yet the yield curve now is steepening after inverting in 2019. We argue the reflation is durable and fundamentally-driven - not stimulus-inspired.”