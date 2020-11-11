Bank stocks are easing off today after a surge Monday and modest gains Tuesday, but there’s still big opportunity, according to analysts at Wells Fargo.
The SPDR S&P Bank Index (KBE, -2.9%) is down, but rocketed 15% to start the week.
Banks have underperformed by more than 50% since 2014, but many portfolio managers are “convinced Banks will never be able to outperform for more than a trade because the Fed will continue to crush NIMs as they hold Fed Funds at zero for years,” analysts led by Christopher Harvey write. “Yet the yield curve now is steepening after inverting in 2019. We argue the reflation is durable and fundamentally-driven - not stimulus-inspired.”
The two catalyst that can keep prices rising for near-term outperformance are COVID solutions and the reflation trade, Harvey says.
Risks include COVID, although the percentage of hospitalizations remains low, and credit issues, although bank credit spreads continue to tighten, Wells Fargo says.
The top financial stocks expected to see “COVID-beta” outperformance through the recovery include Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB), Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).