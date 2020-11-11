Matomy Media Group, a Medigus (MDGS +23.8% ) affiliated company enters into a merger agreement with Global Automax by way of an exchange of shares between Matomy and shareholders of Global Automax.

Global Automax sold approximately 3,000 vehicles in 2019 with a turnover of NIS 355M.

On merger completion, Matomy will acquire 100% of the shares of Global Automax in consideration of approximately 53% of the issued and paid-up capital of Matomy.

Global Automax are expected to hold ~73% of Matomy’s issued and outstanding share capital.