Medigus share jumps ~24% after Matomy Media signs merger agreement with Global Automax

Matomy Media Group, a Medigus (MDGS +23.8% ) affiliated company enters into a merger agreement with Global Automax by way of an exchange of shares between Matomy and shareholders of Global Automax.

Global AutoMax is an Israeli private company engaged in the import of a variety of leading automobile brands like Toyota, FCA (Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat), Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Volvo and Ford into Isreal.

Global Automax sold approximately 3,000 vehicles in 2019 with a turnover of NIS 355M.

On merger completion, Matomy will acquire 100% of the shares of Global Automax in consideration of ~53% of the issued and paid-up capital of Matomy.

Global Automax are expected to hold ~73% of Matomy’s issued and outstanding share capital.