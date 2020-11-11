In an announcement today, Cummins (CMI -0.7% ) and Navistar International (NAV -0.1% ) say they will work together on the development of a hydrogen-powered Class 8 truck.

The project will be funded in part through an award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

"This vehicle will feature our next generation fuel cell configuration and provides a springboard for us to advance our hydrogen technology for line haul trucks,” says Cummins VP of New Power Amy Davis.

The award is one of two DOE grants awarded to Cummins, totaling more than $7M, and will aid in the development of an integrated fuel cell electric powertrain for heavy-duty trucks with operational performance and total cost of ownership that supports near-term, rapid, and substantial penetration of the truck markets.

Source: Press Release

Compare Cummins and Navistar side by side