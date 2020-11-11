Newmont Corp. (NEM -2% ) ranks at the top of the mining industry in environmental, social and corporate governance, according to a report by London-based Alva that assigns scores based on publicly available content from social media to NGO research.

Newmont led the industry with an ESG score of +19 after the miner ratified an agreement with the Cedros community in Mexico, but Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4% ) ranked at the other end of the 20-company list at -79 after explosions that damaged two Aboriginal Australian sites.

"There was a notion of ESG being a risk to be mitigated... Now we're seeing very clearly the signal shifting, whereby different stakeholders are expecting companies to be actively involved in healing, rather than just not doing harm," says Alva chief strategy officer Alastair Pickering.

ESG and value-focused ETFs tallied record net inflows of $18.8B in Q3, with flows on track to more than double for all of 2020, according to Bloomberg.

Outgoing Rio CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques says the company is committed to reform, after a lawmaker recently accused the industry of incremental cultural genocide at an Australian inquiry into the May destruction of ancient rockshelters at Juukan Gorge.