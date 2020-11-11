Convertible bond ETF gains ground as long-dated bonds face pressure

The market's newfound risk-appetite is putting pressure on long-dated bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 0.98% from about 0.8% five days ago, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) down 4%. It's not just vaccine hopes and rising stock prices, but the potential for increased spending under a Biden administration may also be weighing on long-dated paper.
Convertible bond ETFs like the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB), however, have more than weathered the storm, gaining 2.7% over that period.
Convertible bonds seek to blend the protection of bonds with the upside of stocks by allowing holders to convert into common shares of a company at a predetermined price.
The risk exposure of the CWB may have resulted in its outperformance over bonds. The CWB counts convertible bonds for volatile companies like Tesla, Broadcom, and Southwest Airlines as its top holdings.
The CWB has been an outstanding performer YTD with a return of 29%.
If the year's volatility continues, or if inflation surprises on the upside, the CWB may offer investors a better option that plain-vanilla paper.