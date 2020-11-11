Convertible bond ETF gains ground as long-dated bonds face pressure

The market's newfound risk-appetite is putting pressure on long-dated bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 0.98% from about 0.8% five days ago, and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) down 4% . It's not just vaccine hopes and rising stock prices, but the potential for increased spending under a Biden administration may also be weighing on long-dated paper.

Convertible bond ETFs like the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB), however, have more than weathered the storm, gaining 2.7% over that period.

Convertible bonds seek to blend the protection of bonds with the upside of stocks by allowing holders to convert into common shares of a company at a predetermined price.