S&W Seed Company (SANW +1.7% ) FQ1 highlights:

Revenue of $13.86M (+13.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.03M .

Core revenue of $12.2M (+35.5% Y/Y), including $2.6M from Pasture Genetics, which the company acquired on Feb. 24, 2020, and due to increase in alfalfa sales in Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Gross margin at 12.9% vs. 25.1% a year ago.

"While the first quarter was comprised primarily of lower margin alfalfa seed sales to select regions of the world, we continue to be encouraged by the strong margin profile of our sorghum business," says president and CEO Mark Wong. "We expect the remainder of the fiscal year to show strong core revenue growth and improvements in gross margins."

Adj. net loss of -$6.9M or -$0.21 per share, misses consensus by $0.03.

FY 2021 Outlook: Core revenue within a range of $73-$79M, representing an expected increase of 22% to 32% compared to $59.9M in FY20.

Previously: S&W Seed EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 11)