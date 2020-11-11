Following yesterday's fiscal Q4 earnings report, Stifel downgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from Buy to Hold and cuts the price target by $30 to $140.

Analyst John Marchetti has a more muted view on COHR's near-term revenue opportunity thanks to the Q4 print and guidance.

The analyst now expects OLED upsides to be pushed out, making FY21 a transition year for the business.

Background: On the earnings call, Coherent guided Q1 revenue of $300-320M (consensus: $341.9M) with gross margin of 36-39% (consensus: 37.5%) and operating margin of 7-10% (consensus: 11.6%).

COHR shares are down 11.6% to $121.23.

