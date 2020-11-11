The vaccine relief rally has worn off in the restaurant sector as the reality of escalating COVID-19 hospitalizations across multiple states dampens the short-term outlook for dine-in traffic.

Decliners include Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -4.9% ), Darden Restaurants (DRI -4.3% ), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY -6.0% ), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -3.0% ), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -3.9% ) and Dine Brands Global (DIN -4.8% ). Pandemic favorites like Chipotle (CMG +3.4% ), Domino's Pizza (DPZ +1.6% ) and Wingstop (WING +1.7% ) are doing just fine.

Food suppliers Performance Food Group (PFGC -7.7% ), Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF -6.1% ), US Foods (USFD -4.6% ), Sysco (SYY -3.4% ) and United Natural Foods (UNFI -4.1% ) are also lower.