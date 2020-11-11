Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) ends its annual Singles Day sales event with total GMV of RMB498.2B or about $75.1B.

The event trounced the $38B sales record from last year, a sign of e-commerce's pandemic strength and the recovery in Chinese retail spending.

Alibaba shares are up a meager 0.4% , still weighed down by draft regulations from Chinese antitrust regulators that targets online platforms.

Previously: Alibaba shares drop as Chinese regulators consider new antitrust rules for online platforms (Nov. 10 2020)

Previously: Alibaba Singles Day topped $56B in GMV during early shopping period (Nov. 10 2020)

Previously: Chinese tech sell-off wipes over $260B after new antitrust rules (Nov. 11 2020)