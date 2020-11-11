Kornit Digital (KRNT +11.6% ) revenue growth and overall business performance exceeded previous expectations; Q3 revenue increased 21.4% Y/Y to $57.39M, net of $2.2M in warrants related to a global strategic account.

Services revenue was $8.1M net of $165,000 warrants impact, accounting for 14.1% of total revenues an increase of 103.7% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 12 bps to 47.1%; and operating margin declined by 397 bps to 4.6%. Adj. gross margin was 48.1% up by 40 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $9.4M compared to $13.1M a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $20.39M for the quarter, compared to cash used $8k a year ago.

Company says customers and partners are ramping production not only to meet the upcoming holiday season but also the unprecedented and sustained demand in e-commerce.

Company increased the outlook for the second half of the year from low double-digit year-over-year revenue growth to 25% year-over-year growth.

"Extensive comparisons make Kornit Digital a better choice at present prices and prospects for stock near-term capital gain than even the average of the 20 best stocks in a forecast population of over 2800,” mentions SA contributor Peter F. Way, CFA, with a Very Bullish rating.

Previously: Kornit Digital EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 10)