College football postponements are stacking up in the southeast, a possible new warning sign for live sports (among other businesses) as COVID-19 shows troubling surges nationwide.

Saturday's game between Georgia and Missouri is off due to positive COVID-19 tests, marking the fourth postponement of this weekend's games for the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC had already postponed the high-profile Alabama-LSU matchup, as well as a game between Texas A&M and Tennessee and a meeting between Auburn and Mississippi State.

Those actions come due to positive tests, contact tracing and required quarantines that are part of the SEC's protocols for dealing with the coronavirus.