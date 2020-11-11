College football postponements are stacking up in the southeast, a possible new warning sign for live sports (among other businesses) as COVID-19 shows troubling surges nationwide.
Saturday's game between Georgia and Missouri is off due to positive COVID-19 tests, marking the fourth postponement of this weekend's games for the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC had already postponed the high-profile Alabama-LSU matchup, as well as a game between Texas A&M and Tennessee and a meeting between Auburn and Mississippi State.
Those actions come due to positive tests, contact tracing and required quarantines that are part of the SEC's protocols for dealing with the coronavirus.
The contest between defending national champion LSU and No. 1 Alabama was set to be a big evening draw for CBS (VIAC -0.5%, VIACA -1%). Meanwhile, ESPN (DIS -2.3%) was set to televise the game between No. 5-ranked Texas A&M and Tennessee, as well as the game between No. 12 Georgia and Missouri.