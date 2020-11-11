YPF (YPF -1.5% ) reported Q3 net loss of $482M vs. $252M in Q3 2019, still in negative territory as the effects of the pandemic continued having a toll on economic results.

Revenues dropped 29.7% to $2.3B.

Operating loss of $319M vs. $621M in Q3 2019., and adjusted EBITDA was 60% lower to $392M.

Total hydrocarbon production decreased 11.6 Y/Y% to 468.5 Kboed, average crude oil processed was 202.4 Kbbld, 10.9% lower, while natural gas levels decreased 19.4 Y/Y% to 35.2 Mm3d.

