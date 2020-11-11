Curis (CRIS +1.8% ) has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of National Institutes of Health, for joint development of CA-4948 as an anti-cancer agent.

Under the agreement, Curis will collaborate with the NCI to conduct non-clinical and clinical studies of Curis's proprietary compound CA-4948, an IRAK-4 kinase inhibitor that acts as a Toll-like Receptor suppressor.

CA-4948 is is currently being tested in a Phase 1 dose escalating trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including those with Myeloid Differentiation Primary Response 88 alterations. Also a separate Phase 1 trial with CA-4948 for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes is ongoing.

The Company is planning a combination study of CA-4948 and ibrutinib, a BTK inhibitor, in non-Hodgkin lymphomas with planned enrollment commencing later this year.