Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares are currently up 14.5% , backing off the new high hit earlier this morning, after yesterday's upside fiscal Q4 report, which included 23% Y/Y revenue growth to $246M and $0.47 EPS.

Semiconductor Solutions revenue increased 31% Y/Y to $138M. Life Sciences sales grew 15% to $108M.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 75% to $54M.

Gross margin was up 490 bps Y/Y and 310 bps Q/Q due to the growth in both revenue segments.

Operating margin was up 760 bps on the year and 470 bps on the quarter to 18.2%, driven by gross margin improvements and operating expense controls.

For FQ1, Brooks expects revenue of $237-251M (consensus: $228.45M) and EPS of $0.37-0.47 (consensus: $0.31).

"We delivered a robust quarter and completed a milestone year for the company," says CEO Steve Schwartz. "The Semiconductor Solutions and Life Sciences businesses each continued their momentum during the quarter, once again achieving operating margin expansion and delivering double-digit growth for the year. The growth is proof of our ability to lead and service two markets that have remained robust in spite of the pandemic. Our global team's dedication and our business model's strength keeps us positioned to address the ever-changing challenges of these unprecedented times as we move into fiscal 2021."

Analyst action: Stephens upgrades Brooks from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raises the price target from $55 to $69 citing the Q4 strength.

