CGI Group scales after Q3 results

CGI Group (GIB +3.1% ) reports FQ4 revenue of C$2.93B, down 1.1% Y/Y, misses estimates by C$40M.

Bookings of C$3.47B, for a book-to-bill of 118.8%

Backlog of C$22.67B or 1.9x of annual revenue.

Adjusted EBIT of C$457.6M, flat Y/Y; adjusted EBIT margin improved by 10 basis points to 15.6%.

Net earnings of C$251.9M, for a margin of 8.6% and diluted EPS of C$0.96, misses by C$0.08

Net earnings excluding specific items of C$318.4M and diluted EPS of C$1.22, beats by C$0.05

Cash from operating activities of C$492.0M.

