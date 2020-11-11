Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 vs. $1.07 in 4Q19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.1B (-26.2% Y/Y).

Analyst expects operating loss of $854.4M.

Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.