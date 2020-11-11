Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) outlines ambitious plans to build a renewable energy business that would compete with oil giants to provide low-cost green energy globally.

Delivering his chairman's address at the company's annual general meeting, Andrew Forrest said the world's fourth largest iron ore miner would crete a new Fortescue Future Industries arm to finance, develop and operate renewable energy projects including green hydrogen and green ammonia plants.

Forrest says FFI will aim to build 235 GW of installed energy capacity - greater than Chevron's entire 2019 energy production - and already committed $1B in investments out to 2023.

The company's target would be "extremely challenging," says Gero Farruggio, head of global renewables at Rystad Energy, noting by comparison that BP plans to produce 50 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Fortescue posted a record $4.74B net profit last year on a mix of high prices for iron ore and better margins for its products.