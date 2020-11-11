Pandemic-hit leisure stocks are taking the lead from the high-flying stay-at-home stocks after the promising vaccine news this week, based on two index measures.

The S&P 500 Hotels Resorts & Cruise Lines Sub-Industry Index (SP500-25301020) -1.25% is up more than 100% since its April low.

It soared around 18.5% along with the recovery plays on Monday, its biggest rise since a 17.7% jump on April 6 following three days that chopped more than 21% off the index.

Looking at the newly-released Solactive Stay at Home U.S. Index, which had a live date of Sept. 4, but calculates back to a start date of Sept. 2, 2018, the lockdown stocks are lagging recovery plays.

Based on yesterday's close, the index is up 86% from its March lows.

The top five weightings in the Stay at Home U.S. Index are Peloton at 5.97%, Fastly at 5.53%, Cloudflare at 4.44%, Zoom Video at 4.4% and Roku at 4.29%.