Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.85B (-10.0% Y/Y).

Analyst expects Non-Gaap gross margin of 64.4% and Non-Gaap operating margin of 30.8%.

Over the last 2 years, CSCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 19 downward.