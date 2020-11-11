Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is up 3.6% after yesterday's AH earnings report, which beat on the top and bottom line with $1.87B (-1% Y/Y) and $1.10, respectively.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 5.1% compared to 4.2% in last year's quarter.

Cash flow from operations totaled $80M with FCF of $69M. Cash and equivalents totaled $481M at quarter's end.

"We delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter. Revenue was up 13.3 percent over the prior quarter, operating margin expanded, EPS exceeded outlook and we generated solid free cash flow. Our performance in the quarter is a testament that our strategy is working," says CEO Jure Sola.

For FQ1, the company guides in-line revenue of $1.7-1.8B (consensus: $1.74B) and upside EPS of $0.75-0.85 (consensus: $0.68).

Press release.

Previously: Sanmina EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue (Nov. 10 2020)