Fuel Tech (FTEK +84.0% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 26.5% Y/Y to $8.16M, reflecting higher revenue in both the APC and FUEL CHEM segments.

Company reached a settlement with its insurance carrier that resulted in receiving $2.6M in proceeds related to an outstanding claim that was previously reported in 2019; reducing cost of sales at the APC business by a like amount.

APC segment revenues improved to $2.9M (+61.1% Y/Y), primarily the result of project timing, and the decrease in new APC orders.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $5.3M (+15.2% Y/Y), reflecting installations of three new units during Q3 2020.

Q3 Gross margin was 72.4% vs. 44.8% in Q319, reflecting the impact of the settlement on APC costs of sales (excluding the settlement gross margin was 40.7%).; and Adj. EBITDA was $2.7M in Q3 2020 compared to loss of $0.8M in Q319.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $3.29M, compared to $2.34M a year ago.

Capital projects backlog at September 30, 2020 was $6.4M, of which $6M was domestic.

Company had total cash of $11.8M, including $2.4M of restricted cash as of September 30.2020.

“Within our Air Pollution Control business segment, we remain intensely focused on providing custom-engineered solutions that fulfill the unique needs of each of our customers, and expect the final decisions to be made on multiple projects by the end of the year which, if Fuel Tech’s bids are selected, would increase backlog for 2021 and beyond by $10 to $15 million," commented Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO.

“Operations recovered from the impact of COVID-19 during the quarter but reported profitability was solely the result of a large, one-time settlement gain. Backlog continues to decrease, down almost 35% from the beginning of the year and 23% quarter-over-quarter,” mentions SA Contribution Henrik Alex, with a Bearish rating.

Previously: Fuel Tech EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 10)