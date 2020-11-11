Credit Suisse expects PepsiCo (PEP +1.6% ) to slow down with M&A as the focus turns to churning up the benefits of the acquired brands.

"In the two years through March 2020, PepsiCo invested (or committed to invest) ~$10bn in acquisitions, including SodaStream, Pioneer, Be & Cheery, and Rockstar. This was part of a broader strategy to address certain gaps in the portfolio (energy) and create platforms for future growth (sub-Saharan Africa, China). With investments in place and portfolio broadened, focus will shift to integration," updates the CS analyst team.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on PepsiCo and price target of $144, which works out to 25X the 2023 estimate of $7.24 discounted at 8%. The Blue Sky price target is $171.

Previously: Investors warm up to beverage stocks on vaccine hopes for 2021