Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.47 (-41.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.84B (-11.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.