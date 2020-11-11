Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $988.54M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.