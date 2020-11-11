A quarterly wrap-up from NPD Group says that Q3 was the best third quarter ever for videogame spending, which shattered previous highs for the time frame during a period where the industry continued to benefit from pandemic measures.

Overall spending hit $11.2B from July through September, up 24% from the same period last year; it was down only slightly from Q2's $11.6B (which was a Q2 record), and up from Q1's $10.9B (a Q1 record).

Hardware sales rose 16% and accessories (including gamepads, headsets, steering wheels and other peripherals) were up 35%.

Content sales rose 24% to $10.04B, again with broad gains in new physical software, digital console and PC content, mobile and subscription spending. The most significant gains there were in mobile and subscription spending and in full-game downloads (for consoles and portables).

Among the best-performing games for the quarter, according to NPD Group: Among Us (InnerSloth), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (OTCPK:NTDOY), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (NASDAQ:ATVI), Fortnite (Epic Games/OTCPK:TCEHY), Ghost of Tsushima (NYSE:SNE), Madden NFL 21 (NASDAQ:EA), Marvel’s Avengers (OTCPK:SQNNY), Minecraft, NBA 2K21 (NASDAQ:TTWO), Paper Mario: The Origami King (OTCPK:NTDOY), Super Mario 3D All-Stars (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (ATVI).

There are more gamers playing for more hours across more devices, analyst Mat Piscatella says: “We can anticipate another record-breaking quarter in Q4, in large part due to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles entering the market with one of the fastest-selling consoles in U.S. history, the Nintendo Switch.”

