Seeking Alpha
Financials 

New York office workers most hesitant to return to office, office access data says

|About: Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)|By: , SA News Editor

Employees in the New York metro area appear the most reluctant to return to the office, followed by the San Francisco and Chicago metro areas, according to Kastle Systems, a provider of access-control systems.

Overall, the 10-city average occupancy measure of 25.1% at Nov. 4, 2020, fell to its lowest point since early September, according to keycard, fob, and app access data.

Every city in the 10-city barometer saw a decline in occupancy in the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 4.

Source: Kastle Systems.

The Washington, DC, metro and Chicago metro areas saw the biggest decline in occupancy in the most recent week — both down 4.2% — followed by the New York metro area (-3.8%) and Austin (-2.3%).

What stocks could be affected? Office REITs with exposures to some of the most affected regions include: Boston Properties (BXP -2.0%) (which as New York, San Francisco, Washington, DC, properties), JBG Smith (JBGS -4.0%) (with a heavy exposure in Washington, DC, area), SL Green (SLG -3.9%) (primarily NYC properties), Brandywine Realty (BDN -0.9%) (Washington, DC, Austin), Vornado Realty (VNO -3.6%) (Chicago, New York, San Francisco); Office Properties Income (OPI -1.8%) (Washington, DC); Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT -5.3%) (New York office and retail); Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP +2.0%) (San Francisco); Kilroy Realty (KRC +1.5%) (San Francisco area); Columbia Property Trust (CXP -0.9%) (New York, San Francisco, Washington, DC).