Employees in the New York metro area appear the most reluctant to return to the office, followed by the San Francisco and Chicago metro areas, according to Kastle Systems, a provider of access-control systems.

Overall, the 10-city average occupancy measure of 25.1% at Nov. 4, 2020, fell to its lowest point since early September, according to keycard, fob, and app access data.

Every city in the 10-city barometer saw a decline in occupancy in the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 4.