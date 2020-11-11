Employees in the New York metro area appear the most reluctant to return to the office, followed by the San Francisco and Chicago metro areas, according to Kastle Systems, a provider of access-control systems.
Overall, the 10-city average occupancy measure of 25.1% at Nov. 4, 2020, fell to its lowest point since early September, according to keycard, fob, and app access data.
Every city in the 10-city barometer saw a decline in occupancy in the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 4.
Source: Kastle Systems.
The Washington, DC, metro and Chicago metro areas saw the biggest decline in occupancy in the most recent week — both down 4.2% — followed by the New York metro area (-3.8%) and Austin (-2.3%).
What stocks could be affected? Office REITs with exposures to some of the most affected regions include: Boston Properties (BXP -2.0%) (which as New York, San Francisco, Washington, DC, properties), JBG Smith (JBGS -4.0%) (with a heavy exposure in Washington, DC, area), SL Green (SLG -3.9%) (primarily NYC properties), Brandywine Realty (BDN -0.9%) (Washington, DC, Austin), Vornado Realty (VNO -3.6%) (Chicago, New York, San Francisco); Office Properties Income (OPI -1.8%) (Washington, DC); Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT -5.3%) (New York office and retail); Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP +2.0%) (San Francisco); Kilroy Realty (KRC +1.5%) (San Francisco area); Columbia Property Trust (CXP -0.9%) (New York, San Francisco, Washington, DC).