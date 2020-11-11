Stay-at-home stocks, megacaps rebound as Nasdaq extends gains

The major averages are higher, but with money rotating back to issues that have been hit hard by the recovery trade.

Stay-at-home favorites like Zoom Video +5% , Slack +4.5% , Shopify +5.4% and The Trade Desk +5.4% are all comfortably higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.8% is extending its lead on the S&P (SP500) +0.8% and the Dow (DJI) +0.2% . Boeing is the big drag on the Dow, but still up 15% since Friday's close. Small-caps are giving some back as well, with the Russell (NYSEARCA:IWM) -0.3% off slightly.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is the clear sector winner, with semiconductor stocks doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Qualcomm, Skyworks and Nvidia are all near the top.

Apple and Microsoft are up more than 2%, while Amazon leads the Fab 5, up 3%.

As tech has pulled away, other sectors have drifted off the pace. Four are now in the red, with Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) still the biggest loser. Air Products is the worst performer in the S&P after missing earnings expectations.

Crude futures are off earlier highs, but still above $42/barrel.