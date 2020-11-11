TSMC (TSM +3.3% ) shares are strongly back in the green today after the company's board approves a $3.5B capital investment for the Arizona factory that the foundry giant announced earlier this year.

The money will be used to set up a subsidiary in the state.

The company also approved $15.1B of capital spending to help increase capacity for leading-edge process nodes, which could include the 5nm and 7nm processes.

In other TSMC news,Digitimes sources say the company is likely to beat its own Q4 sales guidance. of 29-33% Y/Y growth to $12.4-12.7B. The upside is reportedly driven by additional 5nm and 7nm chip output.

Yesterday, Apple announced its new Mac lineup with the in-house M1 silicon, which was likely manufactured by TSMC.

