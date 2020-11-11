Howmet Aerospace (HWM -3% ) pulls back from eight-month highs after the company reported mixed Q3 results but raised its full-year adjusted earnings and EBITDA guidance.

Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform and lifts Howmet's price target to a Street-high $30 from $21 previously, as analyst Gautam Khanna calls the company a "credible turnaround story" that features strong cost controls and pricing power.

Khanna confesses that his timing for the upgrade "isn't ideal" after the shares jumped more than 20% after Pfizer's vaccine news, but aerospace "multiples likely have a higher floor, relative valuation is attractive, and we'd use weakness as a buying opportunity."

HWM's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish: