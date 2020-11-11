Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), the insurer that seeks to attract millennial customers through their smartphones, dips 6.1% after its guidance for in-force premium growth disappoints.

Note: LMND expects in-force premium of $200M-$250M at Dec. 31, 2020 vs. $188.9M at Sept. 30.

"Lemonade is still posting growth well ahead of incumbent insurers and while the 3Q included some bright spots, in-force premium growth guidance implies a slowdown from the pace of 2019," said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Palazola.

It's the second time Lemonade reported quarterly earnings results since its July 2 IPO; even with today's stock decline, LMND shares have more than doubled since its July 2.

See LMND shares total return vs. S&P 500 over 6-month timeline (however, LMND's only been trading for four nonths):