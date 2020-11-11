UBS says Ford's (F +0.2% ) new investment in EV manufacturing is a prerequisite to the large EV pivot for some of its most iconic vehicles.

"Although the $100m investment into production of an EV platform is small, we believe the manufacturing of the E Transit out of its Kansas City facility will enable the OEM to leverage elements of existing production from the OEM's ICE Transit van produced out of the same location. This could prove to be a strategic cost saving measure from Ford, due to significant CapEx required to retool for electrification," notes the UBS analyst team.

How Ford's margins hold up as the automaker scales up on EVs is seen as crucial to the bull thesis that the share price could break out of the single digits.

Ford updated on its electric vehicle production plans yesterday.