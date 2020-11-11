Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-158.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.14M (-22.5% Y/Y).

Adjusted gross margin estimate of 46.1%

Over the last 2 years, SSYS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.