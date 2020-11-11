ESPN (DIS -2.3% ) is shutting down its esports division - a victim of the recent round of layoffs, and a bit of a backing off from a hot sports/gaming convergence area.

The division will no longer publish news and its social media will go dark in coming days, SBJ Daily says.

“We have made the difficult decision to cease operations for our dedicated daily esports editorial and content," a spokesperson says. "We recognize esports as an opportunity to expand our audience, and we’ll continue to do so through coverage from the broader team for major events, breaking news and coverage.”

The esports unit had departed from coverage that was heavily filled in by Reuters with a number of shows developed on Twitch - but those shows over the past year delivered little traffic (only 25 of 288 drew more than 1,000 viewers), the report says.

ESPN continues to have rights to various events on a one-by-one basis, including upcoming broadcasts from the NBA 2K League, V10 R-League, F1 Esports and more.