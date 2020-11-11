Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.86B (+77.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.