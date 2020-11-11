Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 vs. last year's $0.41 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $249.88M (+27.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.