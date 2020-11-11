International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 vs last year's $0.21 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $801.03M (-30.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IGT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.