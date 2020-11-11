Federal Reserve chart shows the daunting task of its new inflation policy

And the chart below, which compares the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the core PCE index, with the 2% level, shows how much heavy lifting may be required. The core PCE came in at nearly 1.55% in September.

But few signs of any inflationary pressure caused some skepticism on how the Fed can achieve an average 2% rate over time with its commitment to lower-for-longer rates.

The Federal Reserve's decision in August to let inflation run hotter than the 2% target for a time to address "challenges for monetary policy posed by a persistently low interest rate environment" was a sea change for the central bank.

"Since the Great Recession of 2008-2009, there have been only two brief periods when the preferred inflation rate has exceeded the 2% target," the St. Louis Fed wrote on its FRED blog today.

"In the past, the Federal Reserve has rarely tolerated rates above 2% and has raised interest rates whenever approaching the target. This new policy suggests that, if inflation can return to a range above 2%, the Federal Reserve will have to tolerate higher inflation than it has for much of the past 20 years—and tolerate it for significantly longer periods. Yet, given the pandemic, it could be challenging at this time to sustain average inflation above 2%."

Last month, investor Bill Miller said the policy change "is likely the most significant in over 40 years, and, if sustained, is likely to have dramatic consequences for asset prices.”

Yesterday, Goldman Sachs said the change in policy is a reason it sees the steepening of the yield curve as a key driving theme in 2021.

"As the economic recovery consolidates next year, we expect to see more differentiation across the curve, with policymakers committing to keeping front-end rates low, but higher expectations for real growth and inflation driving long-end rates higher," wrote Goldman strategists including Zach Pandl.