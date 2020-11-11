Inclusive of eight property types and 3K+ submarkets across U.S., Moody's Analytics announced new forecasts for commercial real estate (CRE) rents and vacancies which indicate the latest Q3 data on U.S. CRE markets collected and curated by the Moody's Analytics CRE Solutions group.

As brick-and-mortar retail was dented amid the pandemic in 2020, surge in e-commerce sales benefitted industrial properties such as warehouses used for storage and distribution of goods.

Sector outlook remains bleak as COVID-19 cases continue to surge forcing lockdowns in U.K. and some EU countries; falling international trade volumes impact the manufacturing industry significantly.

In 2021, industrial property vacancy rates are expected to rise to 11.8% while the sector is likely to record its biggest drop in effective rents in 10 years, down 4.5%.

With online commerce flourishing, logistics facilities are experiencing high demand thereby projecting a recovery in industrial properties.

With vacancy rates declining steadily over the next five years, effective rents are forecast to rise by 1.4% in 2022.

"The industrial sector has outperformed other real estate property types during the pandemic as demand remained strong," Head of CRE Economics Victor Calanog commented.