Baird says Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) provided a solid Q3 update and appears to be working through excess inventory in a relatively orderly fashion.

The positive update was enough for the firm to boost its price target to €280 from €240, although a Neutral rating was kept in place with share price catalysts seen as still being still down the road a bit.

"We expect focus to turn toward new 2025E targets expected with the March 2021 investor day which are likely to incorporate accelerated digital growth and possible Reebok strategy updates. Shares look relatively fully valued at 29X P/E on 2019A."

Yesterday: Adidas slumps after guidance warning, interest in Reebok reported