Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Q3 fee-related earnings rise 22% Y/Y, reflecting record fundraising and deployment across its long-term and perpetual private funds, growth in listed affiliates, and a full year’s contribution of fee-related earnings from its credit business.

Q3 FFO per share of 65 cents vs. consensus estimate of 47 cents and 54 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

Expects to distribute in H1 2021 a special dividend in the form of a newly created "paired" entity, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners; expects the special dividend to be ~$500M, or ~33 cents per share of BAM.

BAM Reinsurance will be a paired share to Brookfield Asset Management and will aim to replicate the success of the structure used by us to create Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.

"BAM Reinsurance is intended to provide our shareholders with a choice of holding either shares of Brookfield or the new shares of BAM Reinsurance, depending on what is most attractive to them based on their own circumstances," said BAM CFO Nick Goodman.

Raised $18B of private fund capital during the quarter.

Q3 fee-related earnings, excluding performance fees, of $323M vs. $279M in Q2 and $306M a year ago.

Q3 FFO by segment: asset management $399M vs. $345M a year ago; real estate $90M vs. $271M; private equity $249M vs. $154M; infrastructure $244M vs. $103M; residential $37M vs. $42M; renewable power $64M vs. $44M.

Q3 revenue of $16.2B vs. consensus of $15.8B; compares with $12.8B in Q2 and $17.9B a year ago.

At Sept. 30, 2020, fee-bearing capital was $290B, up $12B during the quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Brookfield Asset Management FFO beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Nov. 12)