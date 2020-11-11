Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) names Christopher Young as EVP of business development, a role that reports to CEO Satya Nadella.

Young most recently served as the CEO of cybersecurity pioneer McAfee. He led the initiative to spin McAfee out of Intel as a standalone company. Young left McAfee in January to serve as a senior adviser at PE firm TPG.

The new exec will be responsible for developing global business strategies that drive growth across the company, which includes evaluating and executing strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

"I've known Chris for many years and have admired his accomplishments as a leader. His experience and skills are an invaluable addition to our company and the senior leadership team," Nadella says. "We know that for our customers and partners, the next decade of economic growth will be defined by the digital investments made today. With Chris' leadership, the Business Development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities."

PRess release.