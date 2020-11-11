Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.33M (-4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TGP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.