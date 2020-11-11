As the slow return of international travel continues, American Airlines (AAL -2.0% ) says it plans to restart passenger flights to China today to lift the total number of all U.S. weekly flights into the nation to ten.

After a travel halt due to COVID-19, the U.S. and China agreed in June to start allowing four weekly flights between the two nations and then raised the weekly number to eight in August.

The Department of Transportation's deputy assistant secretary for aviation and international affairs said the U.S. is not satisfied with only operating ten flights a week.

American is showing a more moderate drop today than peers in the airline sector.