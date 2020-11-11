MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) shares dive over 20% to $6.97 after Muddy Waters Research releases a short report titled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab."

Muddy Waters says MPLN is in the process of losing UnitedHealthcare, its largest customer that has formed a competing product called Naviguard that has "significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest."

Naviguard competition will decrease MultiPlan's 2022E revenue by 35% and FCF by 80% while net leverage "balloons" to over 8x, estimates the short seller.

Key quote: "In the great present-day money grab known as SPAC promotion, egregious mistakes will be made – such as missing an impending customer defection that could cost ~35% of revenue within two years. A business model that incentivizes promoters to do something – anything – with other people’s money is bound to lead to significant value destruction on occasion. That’s even more true when a SPAC buys a business from the fourth consecutive private equity group to have owned it. C’mon, man."