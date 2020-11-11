ARK Invest's family of ETFs focused on innovation have been among the best performers for the year. That strong performance has ARK on track to be the sixth-highest ETF asset gatherer in 2020, despite being the fifteenth-largest provider, according to industry watchers.

So how did ARK's suite of ETFs do amid the rotation out of pandemic favorites that began this week? The short answer: Not fantastic.

Four out of five of the company's flagship ETFs trailed the Nasdaq 100's 1.8% advance over the last five days. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) gained 1.4% , the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) gained 1.3% , the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) gained 1% , and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF lost 0.3% .